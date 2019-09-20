Tendencias de moda otoño 2019: Diez looks con vaqueros para ir perfecta a la oficina

Te contamos qué cepillo comprarte y cómo usarlo
Los vaqueros son ese imprescindible en el armario que lo mismo te salvan de las ocasiones más casuales de tu día a día que se convierten prácticamente en tu uniforme para ir a trabajar a la oficina.
Este otoño 2019 el denim está además de plena tendencia. Eso sí, este año los estilos de vaqueros varían bastante. Olvídate de vestirte solo con los ajustados pantalones pitillo, y da la bienvenida a otros modelos más anchos como los 'slouchy', que siguen la línea de los 'mom', 'boyfriend' o 'culotte'.
Elijas los que elijas, aquí te dejamos varias ideas para ir vestida con vaqueros a la oficina con mucho estilo:
