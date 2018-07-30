Bikinis con cinta adhesiva, la nueva tendencia veraniega

La nueva tendencia en trajes de baño puede parecer un tanto descabellada, pero en el mundo de la moda todo es posible. Bikinis hechos con cinta adhesiva son la novedad de este verano, que vuelven a sorprendernos incluso después de los comentados bañadores de terciopelo.
Es el fotógrafo Joel Álvarez el creador del nuevo proyecto denominado 'Black Tape Project'. Fue en 2008 cuando surgió la idea de lo que después sería un éxito total. Joel comenzó su trabajo como novato utilizando cinta aislante negra, de ahí el nombre del proyecto, y fue experimentando con más formas y colores.
GORO from Mortal Kombat inspired design with Erriana Blanco. SWIP LEFT!!! The paradise challenge and bikini music festival is now open for ticket sales. . . Purchase your 3 or 6 night all inclusive package with accommodations, meals and unlimited drinks. . . 96 hours of music. 40 bikini models. 10 epic parties. 5 bars 4 pools 3 stages 2 many drinks 1 hell of a festival. . . For more details visit bikinimusicfestival.com . . .#Bikinimusicfestival #Bikinimusicfest #bikiniparty #poolparty #partyinparadise #jamaica #paradisechallenge #Paradise #island #beachparty #unlimiteddrinks #blacktapeproject
Dam this year is almost over. It has been such an amazing year. To travel to collaborate and to create has been a blessing. Im so grateful for all the people I've met, worked and gotten to know. In less than a month it will be the blacktapeproject's 10 year anniversary and I'm planning one hell of a 2018. Thank you all for your support and love. #blacktapeproject
Model @lesleygeronimo Agency @allmodelsworldwide . . Gold Tape is snow available with world wide shipping. Visit link in bio to get your tape today. . . . . Non toxic non residue gold blacktapeproject body tape. Tested and approved by the blacktapeproject. . . . #Blacktape #ablacktapeproject #Bodytape #Goldbodytape #Bodypaint #Goldtape #Goldswinsuit #Notaswimsuit #Miamiswimweek #Swimweek #Miami #Couture #Artbasel #abasel #Pariscouture #si #Coutureweek #NYFW
A few years ago I attempted a gown out of tape inspired by @stello. Long sleeve high neck low back platinum gown with a mermaid theme. This design was 100% experimental and took about 6 hours to complete. Extremely hard to walk in but boy did it look good. Just wanted to share this and let you know that I'm preparing to design a few more gowns out of platinum gold and my favirate black tapes. Would love some feedback from you guys and let me know what you think. #Blacktapeproject #Bodytape #Notbodypaint #Bodypaint #Stello #Platimumgown #Futurefashion
