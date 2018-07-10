Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se casan

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se han comprometido durante el fin de semana. Después de enterarnos que los jóvenes volvían a estar juntos hace tan solo un mes, ahora la pareja ha dado un paso más en su relación. Según el portal TMZ, Justin le pidió la mano a la modelo durante una cena en un resort de las Bahamas.
Testigos aseguraron que todo ocurrió el sábado por la noche mientras que los jóvenes bailaban salsa junto con otros turistas. Fue entonces cuando Bieber dijo a su equipo de seguridad que avisara a todos los presentes que guardasen sus teléfonos móviles porque algo especial iba a suceder. Y vaya si sucedió. Justin entonces le hizo la gran pregunta a Hailey delante de todos los asistentes.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn´t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can´t wait for the best season of life yet!. It´s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it´s true GOOGLE IT! Isn´t that nuts? By the way I didn´t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
