Los trucos tras las fotos de cuerpos perfectos en Instagram

No es ninguna novedad que en las redes sociales, y sobre todo en Instagram, la gente suele compartir una visión ideal de sí mismas. Por ejemplo, es habitual ver fotografías de viajes, logros y momentos felices que podrían dar la impresión de que las vidas de la mayoría de los usuarios son enteramente positivas. Algo similar ocurre con los cuerpos.
Las mujeres delgadas y sin imperfecciones y los hombres musculosos invaden las historias, timelines y videos en la red, lo cual puede resultar nocivo para la salud mental de algunas personas, frustradas por la incapacidad de alcanzar esa "perfección". Así lo demostró un estudio de la fundación Child Mind Institute, que señaló la relación existente entre el aumento de trastornos alimenticios y el uso de las redes sociales en adolescentes.
Insta vs Reality - or let's talk SITTING I would NEVER ACTUALLY sit like the picture on the left. Because I'm not even sitting. I'm hovering. My quads are holding my body weight. My core is tight, my back arched. And I am up OFF my HEELS, otherwise my thighs would squish and dimple all around my feet and legs. Because, hey, that's what SKIN DOES. The way I sit is like the right: relaxed, chilled, my limbs in comfortable positions. BOTH pics are fantastic, and I'm totally here for it if you want to POSE or chill, ARCH or RELAX. Whatever speaks to you, go for it. My goal today is just to PULL BACK that CURTAIN And remind you again, and again, and as many times as I need to that SOCIAL MEDIA is NOT REAL. These quick, fleeting instances are filtered, Posed. Smoothed. Lit. Oiled. Glossed. Until perfection is all we are presented with. But us humans, we are way more WONDERFUL than that. And our bodies are just wrappings for what sits inside: Our souls. Our hearts. Our spirits. All the things that don't perk up or slouch down when a camera flicks off or on. And all the things that matter SO MUCH MORE than a single SELFIE ever could. Hope that helps today. You're incredible girl. Don't ever forget it. x #instavsreality #posedvsrelaxed #socialmediavsreality #celluliteisnormal
Insta vs ALSO INSTA - Let's CHANGE the CONVERSATION. Let's start showing up a little more HOW WE ARE, and a little less of WHO WE THINK we HAVE to be. It's hard. I get that. PERFECTION is glittering and promising and the GOAL that so many of us have been taught we must pursue. Only it's a rigged game. No one wins when chasing perfection. Because PERFECTION doesn't exist. It doesn't. Not in bodies. Not in lives. Not in humans. Instead, us humans, we are far more complex and nuanced. We have cellulite and dimples and jiggles and souls that fold or falter or stumble towards something better. We have emotions that don't make sense and hearts that break. We have rawness. We have hope. So today, I challenge you to step back from the tempting lie that is PERFECTION. Let yourself be a little more YOU. Whether it's by showing some wiggly dimply bootie bits on social media, Or by offering a moment of vulnerable honesty to a friend. Let yourself be who YOU are. Perfectly imperfect, Crushingly real, And incredibly human indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #selflove #bodyconfidence #feminist #inspiringquotes
Do you SIT differently in PUBLIC than you do in PRIVATE? I did. For YEARS I did. In public, I would pose. Squeeze. Arch. Tighten. In private, I'd sit comfortably: shoulders relaxed, body loose, just being human. And I imagine that maybe, just maybe, I'm not alone. I read an article once talking about the BEST WAY to POSITION your body on the beach. It was all 'knees up, core tight, never lay flat'. And if you had extra wiggles and jiggles around the hips and thighs? The article recommended DIGGING A HOLE in the SAND. To put that bum into. So it would, you know, look LESS. As a teen, I did these things. And then, as an adult, I still held myself sucked in or avoided crossing my legs because heaven forbid anyone should see my CELLULITE. Things have CHANGED in this last year. I wish they would have changed so much sooner. So today, I just want to remind you: It is OK to sit comfortably. To RELAX while you're RELAXING. Perfection isn't the price you pay to exist in a human body. And comfort is pretty darn incredible. Posing is great fun, but NOT POSING doesn't make you worth ANY LESS. Even if it means your wobbly bits come out on show. Or your skin folds. Or you're just, well, YOU. Because being YOU is incredible. And worthy. And powerful. In whatever way, shape, or form. You got this girl. Go sit comfortably. x Photos @chiclebelle who is just the best #selflove #selfacceptance #bodyacceptance #iweigh #feminist
Same girl. Same day. SAME WORTH. But we don't see both these types of photos to the same extent on social media. The online world is filtered. Here, TikTok, Twitter, wherever. It's a series of magic moments and perfect poses that have been reshot and filtered and adjusted until they embody the ideal. This doesn't just go for the stream of 'ideal' bodies. It goes for incredibly romantic adventures or cool crafts or perfect parenting moments. All of these, all of what's on display, is so often part of someone else's HIGHLIGHT REEL. And it's easy to feel our REAL doesn't quite measure up. Only your REAL is magnificent. It's flawed and complex and complicated, but it's also HUMAN. It's also authentic and raw and YOU. And that? That is far more incredible than anything social media could ever hope to display. . . #bopo #selflove #bodypositive #iweigh #whstrong #instagramvsreality