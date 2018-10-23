Servicios
23 de octubre de 2018
23.10.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Alicante
24 / 16º
Elche
26 / 15º
Benidorm
24 / 18º
NASA

La impresionante forma de un iceberg perfecto

Una imagen muestra una isla de hielo, también conocida como tabular, que flota en el océano

23.10.2018 | 11:53

En las últimas horas se ha propagado por las redes la imagen de un iceberg tan perfecto que parece haberse construido de forma manual. Sin embargo, en realidad se trata de un iceberg comúnmente conocido como tabular o isla de hielo. Ha sido la cuenta oficial de la NASA la que ha publicado en Twitter la viralizada fotografía.




Como se puede observar, el iceberg en cuestión tiene una forma que impresiona por su perfección. En este caso, la imagen provenía de la plataforma de hielo Larsen C., ubicada en la Península Antártica.

Una de las científicas de la NASA, Kelly Brunt, ha dado más detalles sobre estos trozos de hielo que flotan en el océano. Según ha explicado a la revista Live Science, este tipo de iceberg se crea a través de un procedimiento semejante al del crecimiento de las uñas: "Crecen mucho y, al final, se rompen. El resultado es que suelen ser rectangulares y ofrecen formas geométricas". "Lo que hace que esto sea poco inusual es que parece casi un cuadrado", ha sumado.



Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de InformaciónMapa web
Alicante
Clasificados
Especiales
informacion.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editorial Prensa Alicantina, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies