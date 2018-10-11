Aterrizaje de emergencia de la nave Soyuz tras un fallo en el despegue

La nave Soyuz MS-10, que despegó hoy con el cosmonauta ruso Alexéi Ovchinin y el astronauta de la NASA Nick Hague a bordo, ha tenido que regresar y aterrizar en Kazajistán por un fallo en el motor, informan las agencias rusas.





