11 de octubre de 2018
11.10.2018
Operación espacial

Aterrizaje de emergencia de la nave Soyuz tras un fallo en el despegue

La aeronave rusa ha tenido que tomar tierra en Kazajistán por un problema detectado en el motor

11.10.2018 | 11:34

La nave Soyuz MS-10, que despegó hoy con el cosmonauta ruso Alexéi Ovchinin y el astronauta de la NASA Nick Hague a bordo, ha tenido que regresar y aterrizar en Kazajistán por un fallo en el motor, informan las agencias rusas.




Los dos astronautas están vivos, según confirman las fuentes rusas, que informan además que medios aéreos se aproximan al lugar donde se ha producido el aterrizaje de emergencia.

Cuatro helicópteros Mi-8 despegaron de aeropuertos kazajos para buscar a los dos astronautas, según informan medios militares rusos.

Los mismos medios ya han informado que la tripulación están en "buenas condiciones, teniendo en cuenta las fuerzas gravitatorias que han tenido que soportar".

Lanzamiento






El lanzamiento de la nave en el marco de la misión 57-58 se produjo a las 08.40 GMT y poco después el propulsor comenzó a fallar, por lo que la tripulación tuvo que volver a la Tierra.

Estaba previsto que la nave diese cuatro vueltas a la Tierra para acoplarse seis horas después a la EEI (Estación Espacial Internacional) para, dos horas después de su llegada, abrirse las compuertas y unirse a los tres miembros que se encuentran en la estación.
