William Nordhaus y Paul Romer, Nobel de Economía 2018

Los estadounidenses William D. Nordhaus y Paul M. Romer ganaron hoy el Nobel de Economía por haber abordado métodos para favorecer el crecimiento sostenible y sobre la relación entre la economía y el clima, informó hoy la Real Academia de las Ciencias Sueca.
Watch the announcement of the 2018 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 8 de octubre de 2018
Presented by Göran K. Hansson, Secretary General of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. pic.twitter.com/y7G5cobP1b