08 de octubre de 2018
08.10.2018
Premios Nobel 2018

William Nordhaus y Paul Romer, Nobel de Economía 2018

Los estadounidenses han sido premiados por abordar métodos para favorecer el crecimiento sostenible

08.10.2018 | 12:01

Los estadounidenses William D. Nordhaus y Paul M. Romer ganaron hoy el Nobel de Economía por haber abordado métodos para favorecer el crecimiento sostenible y sobre la relación entre la economía y el clima, informó hoy la Real Academia de las Ciencias Sueca.




