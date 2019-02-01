Así son las 10 habitaciones más lujosas y caras del mundo

Elegir el hotel perfecto es uno de los mayores quebraderos de cabeza que surgen al planear un viaje. Pero aunque la mayoría de los mortales nos decantamos siempre por los que tengan el mejor precio, algunos pocos afortunados pueden permitirse todo tipo de comodidades y alojarse en algunos de los hoteles más lujosos.
La revista Elite Travel elige cada año las habitaciones de hotel más lujosas y caras del mundo. Estas son sólo las diez primeras.
1. La suite Royal Penthouse del Hotel President Wilson en Ginebra
La suite Royal Penthouse ocupa por completo la octava planta del hotel President Wilson en Ginebra, Suiza. A través de sus grandes ventanales se puede disfrutar de las increíbles vistas del lago Lemán y del Mont-Blanc.
Los agraciados que puedan pasar una noche en esta suite serán recibidos al llegar por una luminosa entrada engalanada con un piano y una mesa de billar, entre otras comodidades. Eso sí, esta habitación no es apta para cualquier bolsillo ya que cuesta la friolera de 80.000 dólares (unos 70.000 euros) por noche.
Admire the stunning view over Geneva lake right from your bubbling bath... This is luxury. * ?? Royal Penthouse Suite @hotelpresidentwilson * #hotelpresidentwilson #theluxurycollection #spg #geneva #switzerland #visitgeneva #inlovewithswitzerland #lemanlake #luxuryhotel #luxurylife #luxurylifestyle #roomwithaview #suitewithaview #suitelife #RoyalPenthouseSuite #jacuzzi #lakeview #bath
Experience the ultimate luxury of our #RoyalPenthouseSuite with its private terrace overlooking the lake... ?? @hotelpresidentwilson #lakeview #luxurysuite #suite #suitelife #luxury #luxuryhotel #luxurylifestyle #luxurylife #theluxurycollection #spg #geneva #visitgeneva #switzerland #lake #suitewithaview #roomwithaview #terrace
Do you like Sunset ? ?? Amazing picture by the great @hobopeeba ?? taken from the Penthouse ! Thank you for sharing with us this moment. #hotelmartinez #tellyourtale #hyatt #sunset #hotelmartinezcannes #pinksky #bestview #artsky #design #frenchriviera #cannes #cannesisyours @cannesisyours #visitcotedazur @visitcotedazur #cotedazur #cotedazurfrance #bestsunset
Showcasing panoramic ocean views through floor to ceiling windows, our signature Penthouse Suite is a stunning two-story oasis offering over 14,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor living space, including 5 bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, private ocean view terraces, dining room and more.
???The evening draws in at the Grand Riad ??? Marrakech offers its guests unparalleled experiences of wonders and emotions, leaving an imprint in their memories. . . . #royalmansour #marrakesh #marrakech #morocco #amazinghotels #architecture #travel #traveler #traveller #lhwtraveler #hotel #holiday #vacation
So exclusive it isn't even listed on the hotel's website, Suite 5000 is one of New York's most expensive suites. @mo_newyork is known for its stunning views of Central Park and this 50th-floor property is no different. The inside of the suite is a celebration of its urban surrounding and it even boasts a 10-seat dining space with Swarovski wall installations. You can get this 3,300-square-feet secret suite for "only" $36,000 per night.
