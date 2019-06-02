Resultado y clasificación del Gran Premio de Italia de MotoGP

There was nothing to choose between them! ??



Three riders putting on a spectacular show at over 345 km/h! ??#ItalianGP ???? pic.twitter.com/VT8DEax6TE — MotoGP™ ???? (@MotoGP) 2 de junio de 2019

El italiano Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Desmosedici GP19) arriesgó hasta el límite en la última vuelta para obtener su primera victoria en la categoría de MotoGP al imponerse en el Gran Premio de Italia disputado en Mugello por delante del español Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) y del italiano Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP19).Petrucci esperó su oportunidad en la apurada de frenada de la primera curva tras la larga recta de Mugello para meterse con más valor y decisión que lógica por el interior y superar así tanto a Dovizioso como a Márquez, que era quien iba más fuera de la trazada y que a la postre entró segundo a 43 milésimas de segundo.Elahora con doce puntos de ventaja sobre Dovizioso y 27 respecto a Alex Rins, que acabó cuarto en Mugello.Márquez salió como una exhalación nada más apagarse el semáforo, secundado por el británico Cal Crutchlow (Honda RC 213 V), que salía desde la segunda línea y por los dos pilotos de Ducati, Danilo Petrucci y Andrea Dovizioso, quien sorprendió con una espectacular salida que le llevó desde la novena a la tercera posición ya en el primer parcial, como también Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), que de la decimotercera pasó a la séptima plaza.No le fueron igual las cosas a otro español,al tener problemas técnicos con su Ducati Desmosedici GP18 y por ello entró en su taller para cambiar de moto pero aunque intentó disputar la carrera al finalizar el primer giro entró en su taller y se retiró.Como tampoco al francés Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), segundo de entrenamientos pero que volvió a fallar al apagarse el semáforo y se vio relegado a la novena plaza en el giro inicial.Delante Marcpara intentar escaparse, pero el dúo de Ducati se pegó tras su estela y Alex Rins dio buena cuenta de todos sus antecesores hasta llegar tras la moto de Danilo Petrucci, al que adelantó en la cuarta vuelta para ponerse tras la estela de Dovizioso con vuelta rápida incluida.Por entonces tanto el italiano Valentino(Yamaha YZR M 1)(Repsol Honda RC 213 V)y en el caso del italiano un error le hizo salirse de la pista y regresar a la misma en la última posición y poco después, en la octava vuelta, acabó por los suelos en la curva nueva, Arrabiata 2, y se tuvo que retirar.Pero la carrera no estaba en absoluto sentenciada y en el quinto giro Danilo Petrucci adelantó a Marc Márquez y en la siguiente vuelta lo hicieron otros dos pilotos de Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso y el australiano Jack Miller, además de Alex Rins, aunque a éste no tardó en devolverle el adelantamiento el líder del mundial.Con los dos pilotos oficiales de Ducati en cabeza,y evitar que tanto Petrucci como Dovizioso se escapasen y cuando lo consiguió también se aprovechó Rins, que estaba pegado a él y poco más tarde atacó a los dos pilotos de Ducati para intentar ponerse líder de la carrera.Rins consiguió su objetivo en la décima vuelta, pero en la recta de meta literalmente le "abrasaron" tanto las dos Ducati como la Repsol Honda de Márquez, con lo que el de Suzuki estaba obligado a recuperar el terreno, superó a Márquez y esperó el momento de hacer lo propio con las dos Ducati pero el rendimiento de su moto condicionó el suyo propio sin darle la posibilidad de comandar con autoridad la carrera de MotoGP.Mientras, por detrás, al grupo de nueve pilotos que formaban la cabeza de carrera se "arrimó" el español Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), que se puso tras el rebufo de Fabio Quartararo.El grupo perdió una primera unidad con la caída de Jack Miller en la curva cinco cuando había protagonizado la vuelta rápida de carrera (1:47.657) en el decimoquinto giro, y Márquez o no podía o estaba estudiando a Petrucci buscando una oportunidad para recuperar el liderato de la prueba.Desde ese momento y hasta el finalentre esos cuatro pilotos: Petrucci, Márquez, Dovizioso y Rins.Dovizioso se volvió a poner líder en el vigésimo primer giro, pero no tardó mucho en devolver la acción su propio compañero de equipo, algo que por las caras de los talleres de Ducati no debió gustar mucho, sobre todo cuando Márquez les acechaba a ambos.Pero lo mejor estaba por llegar ya quepero al apurar la frenada en San Donato se tuvo que abrir un poco y por dentro entraron tanto Dovizioso como Petrucci, casi sin sitio, lo que obligó a su compañero de equipo a levantar la moto y tocarse literalmente con la moto de Márquez, que acabó delante de él y eso le relegó a la tercera posición definitiva.Con Rins en la cuarta plaza tras una remontada y carrera épicas, Maverick Viñales fue sexto, Pol Espargaró (KTM RC 16) ocupó la novena posición, Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) fue undécimo, con Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), duodécimo y Jorge Lorenzo, decimotercero.