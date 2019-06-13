Servicios
13 de junio de 2019
13.06.2019
Estados Unidos

Trump anuncia que la portavoz de la Casa Blanca abandonará el cargo

Sarah Sanders dejará su cargo sin que se hayan hecho públicos los motivos de la decisión

13.06.2019 | 22:57
La portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders.
La portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves que la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, abandonará el cargo a finales de junio, sin dar motivos sobre la decisión.

"Tras tres años y medio, nuestra increíble Sarah Huckabee Sanders abandonará la Casa Blanca a finales de mes y volverá al gran estado de Arkansas", ha señalado en un mensaje en su cuenta en la red social Twitter.








Así, ha dicho que "es una persona muy especial con talentos extraordinarios que ha hecho un trabajo increíble". "Espero que decida presentarse a gobernadora de Arkansas. Sería fantástica. Sarah, gracias por un trabajo bien hecho", ha remachado.
