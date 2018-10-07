Muere el actor Scott Wilson, Hershel en ´The Walking Dead´

El actor Scott Wilson, conocido por su papel de Hershel en 'The Walking Dead', ha fallecido este sábado a la edad de 76 años. Wilson, que sufría leucemia, iba a reaparecer en la novena temporada de la existosa serie, que se estrenará este mismo mes de octubre.
Con una larga trayectoria, Wilson interpretó con anterioridad papeles en A Sangre Fría, El Gran Gatsby, Pearl Harbour, El Juez Dredd o Monster.
Toda una pérdida para compañeros y fans que no han dudado en despedirse de él después de haber sido uno de los personajes más importantes de la trama apocalíptica.
"my main squiz". scott and i always said that to each other on set (followed by finger guns), and i still have no idea what it means - but man am i gonna miss you. we all learned so much from you, and it´s so saddening to hear that you aren´t with us anymore. i´ll never forget the things you told me and the time we spent together on set. love you man. i´m gonna miss you.