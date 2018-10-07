Servicios
07 de octubre de 2018
07.10.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Alicante
26 / 17º
Elche
26 / 15º
Benidorm
24 / 18º
ÚLTIMA HORA
Horóscopo: Tu suerte para hoy domingo 7 de octubre de 2018
Óbito

Muere el actor Scott Wilson, Hershel en ´The Walking Dead´

Wilson, a pesar de sufrir leucemia, iba a regresar en la novena temporada de la exitosa producción

07.10.2018 | 10:55
Scott Wilson.

El actor Scott Wilson, conocido por su papel de Hershel en 'The Walking Dead', ha fallecido este sábado a la edad de 76 años. Wilson, que sufría leucemia, iba a reaparecer en la novena temporada de la existosa serie, que se estrenará este mismo mes de octubre. 

Con una larga trayectoria, Wilson interpretó con anterioridad papeles en A Sangre Fría, El Gran Gatsby, Pearl Harbour, El Juez Dredd o Monster.

Toda una pérdida para compañeros y fans que no han dudado en despedirse de él después de haber sido uno de los personajes más importantes de la trama apocalíptica. 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

REAL RIP Scott Wilson???? I couldn't believe it when I heard this news ?? I'm so sorry! we're gonna miss you!

Una publicación compartida de Andrew Lincoln | ????- ???? (@ttwalkingdead) el
Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de InformaciónMapa web
Alicante
Clasificados
Especiales
informacion.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editorial Prensa Alicantina, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies