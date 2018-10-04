Servicios
04 de octubre de 2018
04.10.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Alicante
27 / 16º
Elche
27 / 14º
Benidorm
25 / 18º
Diseño

Las bibliotecas más espectaculares del mundo

El fotográfo Massimo Listri ha elaborado su propia selección basándose en la historia y la arquitectura

04.10.2018 | 15:20

El arte y la arquitectura siempre fueron dos de las grandes pasiones del italiano Massimo Listri junto con la fotografía.

El julio de este año, Listri lanzó su último libro de fotografías en el que presentaba las bibliotecas más impresionantes del mundo. La elección se basó en edificios venerados por su valor histórico, arquitectónico y por los libros que conservan.

Además, el reportorio sirve a modo de guía para todos aquellos amantes de la arquitectura en general y de los templos de los libros en particular. Aunque realmente cualquiera que disfrute del arte, lo hará también con esta selección.

El Museo del Hermitage de San Petersburgo, Rusia



Palacio Nacional de Mafra, Portugal



Monasterio de Strahov, República Checa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Riproponiamo volentieri le belle parole che @departuresmag ha speso per il mio ultimo #librofotografico: "The World´s Most Beautiful Libraries", edito recentemente da @taschen. _____________________________ We repost with pleasure the kind and flattering words that @departuresmag has spent about my latest #PhotoBook: "The World´s Most Beautiful Libraries" recently published by @taschen. . . #Repost Trying to encapsulate what libraries mean to humanity in a single photograph seems like an insurmountable task. But that´s exactly what photographer Massimo Listri has been able to accomplish with his new book, "The World´s Most Beautiful Libraries", from @taschen. Inside the stunning tome, bibliophiles—along with photography, travel, culture, and history lovers—can get lost in Listri´s photos depicting dozens of the globe´s most treasured libraries.

Una publicación compartida de Massimo Listri (@massimo_listri_official) el



Biblioteca de Santa Genoveva, Francia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ripostiamo con piacere da @taschen questa foto appena pubblicata in occasione dell'uscita del volume fotografico di #MassimoListri: "THE WORLD's MOST BEAUTIFUL LIBRARIES" ___________________________ We gladly repost this photo appeared on @taschen to promote #MassimoListri's latest photo book: "THE WORLD's MOST BEAUTIFUL LIBRARIES" ??? Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, Paris, France, as featured in @massimo_listri_official´s THE WORLD's MOST BEAUTIFUL LIBRARIES, a rapturous photographic journey to some of the oldest and finest libraries around the world ?? tsc.hn/05763in Copyright: Massimo Listri / TASCHEN #Libraries #Library #Bibliophilia #Bibliophile #Library #Biblioteca #Bibliotheque #Books #LoveBooks #HappyPlace #TASCHENverlag #TASCHENbooks #TASCHEN #MassimoListri #Paris #Bibiliothèque #France #SpecialPlace #LoveBooks #Happy #Study

Una publicación compartida de Massimo Listri (@massimo_listri_official) el



Real Gabinete Portugués de Lectura, Río de Janeiro



Archivo General de Indias, España



Biblioteca Apostólica Vaticana, Ciudad del Vaticano



Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de InformaciónMapa web
Alicante
Clasificados
Especiales
informacion.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editorial Prensa Alicantina, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies