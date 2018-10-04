Las bibliotecas más espectaculares del mundo

El arte y la arquitectura siempre fueron dos de las grandes pasiones del italiano Massimo Listri junto con la fotografía.
El julio de este año, Listri lanzó su último libro de fotografías en el que presentaba las bibliotecas más impresionantes del mundo. La elección se basó en edificios venerados por su valor histórico, arquitectónico y por los libros que conservan.
Además, el reportorio sirve a modo de guía para todos aquellos amantes de la arquitectura en general y de los templos de los libros en particular. Aunque realmente cualquiera que disfrute del arte, lo hará también con esta selección.
El Museo del Hermitage de San Petersburgo, Rusia
El Museo del Hermitage de San Petersburgo, Rusia
Biblioteca de Mafra, Portugal
Massimo Listri ha publicado recientemente "The World's Most Beautiful Libraries" con la editorial Taschen. El libro presenta fotografías de docenas de las bibliotecas más preciadas del mundo.
Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève, Paris, France
Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, Rio de Janeiro
Archivio Generale delle Indie di Siviglia
Biblioteca Apostolica Vaticana, Città del Vaticano