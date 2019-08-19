Brutal ataque del dueño de un restaurante a unos turistas españoles en Albania

Una familia de turistas españoles sufrió hace unos días un impactante ataque en Albania. El dueño de un restaurante en el que habían estado se subió a la parte delantera del coche en el que viajaban e intentó agredirles por haberse quejado de la comida y del servicio del local.
Extreme road rage caught on camera in Albania, after an Albanian restaurant owner attacked a group of Spanish tourists. pic.twitter.com/kLMYzWkRVH— Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) August 17, 2019
After 3 km the owner tried to open the drivers door, trying to attack him. That was the moment the driver and terrified Spanish tourist managed to escape the enraged restaurant owner. It is said that the owner went mad, after Spanish tourists complained about the bad food. pic.twitter.com/2VA78P4VHj— Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) August 17, 2019
The reviews are not good for this restaurant. pic.twitter.com/duQIwe0UWl— Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) August 17, 2019
Even for Albanian traffic standards, this was pretty extreme. Tourism minister @BlendiKlosi met with the Spanish tourist and gave them some flowers. pic.twitter.com/HETGrIc25F— Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) August 17, 2019