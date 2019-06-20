¿De qué color son las bolas?

Las bolas de esta imagen parecen amarillas, rojas y púrpuras aunque, en realidad, son todas marrones. El efecto óptico que nos impide darnos cuenta de ello se produce cuando franjas sucesivas de azul, verde y rojo dividen las esferas.
A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/ro1zpVxLm2— David Novick (@NovickProf) 14 de junio de 2019
Your image, with all colours whose Lab color distance from (RGB) #f5c882 is in the 20th percentile or greater, replaced by #ffffff. pic.twitter.com/3iSN8P2ZEE— Jon Seymour (@jonseymour) 15 de junio de 2019
As explained by @generuso, Munker-Wihite and similar illusions work because the acuity of vision of color is not as great as the acuity of vision of form. See also https://t.co/MrcZxPjuFg.— David Novick (@NovickProf) 15 de junio de 2019
A *four*-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellow, orange, light-green, and light-violet. In fact, all have exactly the same base color (RGB 236,255,131). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/5AJNnkOWZp— David Novick (@NovickProf) 17 de junio de 2019
A three-color confetti illusion with cubes, which appear to be blue, green, and yellow but in fact are all exactly the same light-green color (RGB 198,255,189). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/L5PvZQjWci— David Novick (@NovickProf) 15 de junio de 2019
A new Munker illusion with partial confetti effect: The four spheres appear to be gold, red, blue, and silver but are all exactly the same color (base color RGB RGB 255,216,255). Original png at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/XqbuSQ1cJ2— David Novick (@NovickProf) 7 de mayo de 2019