Servicios
23 de octubre de 2018
23.10.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad
Alicante
24 / 16º
Elche
26 / 15º
Benidorm
24 / 18º
banner buzzeando
Viral

El cantante de Red Hot Chili Peppers, expulsado de un partido de la NBA

Los guardias de seguridad se llevaron a Anthony Kiedis para evitar que la situación fuera a más

23.10.2018 | 13:01

Anthony Kiedis, vocalista del popular grupo estadounidense Red Hot Chili Peppers, también fue protagonista durante el polémico encuentro entre Los Ángeles Lakers y Houston Rockets. La tensión entre ambos equipos generó una pelea entre varios jugadores, entre ellos el base Chris Paul.




Precisamente, es a este último al que Kiedis increpa a pie de cancha mientras Paul abandona la pista. Los guardias de seguridad se llevaron al cantante, quien continúo realizando gestos con el dedo a asistentes de los Rockets, para evitar que la situación fuera a más.

Después del encuentro, fue Flea, el bajista de la banda, quien compartió en Instagram una fotografía de ambos. Además, comentó lo que le había parecido lo ocurrido y que, aunque "se volvió loco al final", se sentía "satisfecho". "Realmente amo con todo mi corazón el baloncesto", concluyó.


Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información

noticias de InformaciónMapa web
Alicante
Clasificados
Especiales
informacion.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editorial Prensa Alicantina, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies