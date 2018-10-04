Servicios
04 de octubre de 2018
04.10.2018
A esto se enfrenta un padre al cambiar los pañales en un baño masculino

El hombre ha usado su perfil de Instagram para denunciar la situación que vive a diario

04.10.2018 | 13:14

Una de las tareas a la que tienes que hacer frente cuando eres padre es cambiarle los pañales a tu hijo. Si la actividad hay que hacerla en casa las condiciones son apropiadas, pero, como ha demostrado el estadounidense Donte Palmer, la situación es muy diferente al tener que hacerlo fuera de casa.




El hombre ha utilizado su perfil de Instagram para iniciar una campaña a favor de las mesas para cambiar pañales en los baños masculinos. Lo ha hecho después de que tuviera que realizar una postura casi imposible en los lavabos de un restaurante. Según el mismo comenta en la publicación, es una "rutina" para su hijo y para él verse ante este problema.

Palmer ha querido denunciar de esta forma que solo haya estos servicios en los baños de mujeres en algunos establecimientos. " ¿Por qué no hay mesas para cambiar pañales en los baños de hombres? Es como si no existiéramos. Y está claro que es algo que hacemos a menudo, fijaos en lo cómodo que está mi hijo", añade el padre.
