03 de febrero de 2020
03.02.2020
Imprudencia

El selfi más peligroso de un turista británico en Benidorm

El instagramer se subió trepando al piso once de un edificio en la avenida de Alfonso Puchades para hacerse una fotografía

03.02.2020 | 10:19
La fiebre por los selfis está sobrepasando todos los límites. Para algunos autofotografiarse ya no basta con sacarse una foto de uno mismo sino que buscan captar la mejor imagen en los sitios más peligrosos posibles. Eso debió pensar un turista británico ayer domingo en Benidorm pues, en vez de hacerse la típica instantánea en la playa de Levante, optó por subirse trepando al piso once de un edificio de la avenida Alfonso Puchades en búsqueda de "likes" en sus redes sociales.



El instagramer que se apoda "Nuisance" (@thelittlenuisance_) en Instagram, y se califica a sí mismo como un "idiota profesional", alertó a los vecinos de la zona que no dudaron en avisar a la Policía ante la grave imprudencia del joven. "Está loco, no puedo mirar, llama a la Policía", comentaba una de las vecinas en un vídeo que se ha hecho viral y corre como la pólvora por Whatsapp.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maybe, if you put your disbelief aside, roll up your sleeves, take some risks, and totally go for it, you'll wake up one day and realise you're living the kind of life you used to be jealous of.

Una publicación compartida por N u i s a n c e?? (@thelittlenuisance_) el



A pesar del revuelo causado en Benidorm, el turista británico, que presume en redes sociales de selfis peligrosos en diferentes monumentos y rascacielos del mundo, no dudó en subir a stories de Instagram el momento e incluso cómo huía de la Policía. "Mierda, ha llegado la Policía, hay mucha gente", comentaba el instagramer.

