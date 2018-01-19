El secreto de la postura que cambia el aspecto de tu barriga
Descubre el sencillo truco que no solo mejorará tu forma física sino también tu vida diarial.t. / flow 19.01.2018 | 09:48
Tu postura puede hacer que parezca que tienes mucha más tripa de la que en realidad posees. Para comprobarlo no tienes más que situarte delante de un espejo y mírarte de perfil. Fíjate en tu tripa con tu postura normal y después comprueba como disminuye si te colocas de forma recta y con los hombros echados para atrás, como en realidad deberías de ir.
Este truco ha despertado el interés de las redes sociales e incluso se ha creado un hashstag, #30secondbeforeandafter, después de que Workoutbean, una influencer del fitness subiese una foto en la que demostraba la diferencia si se pone la postura correcta:
?THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION PHOTO? I've jumped on the #30secondbeforeandafter ?? challenge and have decided after much hesitation to share this photo. In the photo on the left I am tilting my pelvis forward, bloating my stomach as much as possible (btw I've got mad bloating skills), hunching my shoulders and slumping. In the photo on the right, I'm standing tall, I'm flexing my stomach, my spine is in proper alignment. Girls, for me this photo really reaffirmed how important it is to take your progress photos with the same posture, lighting, etc. It's not about how big of a transformation you've had. It's not about how skinny you appear to be or how heavy you were when you started your journey. It's not about how you compare to other girls who are on the same week as you. I'll tell you what it IS about: strength, integrity, fortitude--things we strive for each and every day that we wake up and choose to be honest with others, but first and foremost, honest with ourselves about our insecurities, our hopes, our struggles, our triumphs. At first this picture embarrassed me. I wasn't going to share it and I've hung onto it for days debating. I'm doing it now because it's REAL. So jump on the bandwagon or don't--either way, let's work together to keep this community transparent and goal driven! #transformationtuesday #not #honest
Abby || THIS IS NOT A TRANSFORMATION PHOTO! It's a #30secondbeforeandafter. This is real life, peeps. Totally relaxed on the left and flexing on the right. Lighting and body positioning can make a photo look completely different. I prefer to flex in most of my photos because I'm proud of the progress I've made. Don't get discouraged and remember that people always have a before picture! #kaylaitsines #bbg #bbgcommunity #motivationmonday
? What a difference a pose makes...and lighting, and angles, and clothing and holding your breath until you go blue! °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Seeing is not always believing °°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°° Body progress snaps can be deceptive...you have the opportunity to show yourself in whatever manner that makes you happy. But it's also good to show that nothing in life is perfect...I want my Instagram to be genuine and real, and show that I am most certainly not perfect! #keepitreal @kayla_itsines . .. ... .. . #30secondbeforeandafter #30secondtransformation #deception #thisisme #keepingitreal #suckingin #changinglight #posingcoach #lightingonpoint #holdingmybreath #seeingisnotbelieving #bodyprogress #progressphoto #inaccurate #showtherealyou #confront #30seconds #honestyisthebest #plankingforpizza #tryingtoinspire #livelovelaugh #healthynotskinny #weightloss #fitnessjourney
Esta prueba te hará ser más consciente de la importancia que tiene mantener una buena postura a lo largo del día. Y no solo por este tema estético, sino porque una mala postura es causa problemas en la parte baja de la espalda, en los hombros y el cuello. También dificulta la digestión, provoca dolores de cabeza y tensión en todo el cuerpo.
Consejos para mejorar tu postura corporal / Flow
|Lo último
|Lo más leído
- El ingeniero a Maje: "No quiero a nadie que me ponga la mano encima"
- El asesino confeso se fue a casa a hacer la comida a su hija tras cometer el crimen
- El cura de L´Alfàs: "Me quiero ir de este negocio de corrupción que es la Iglesia"
- Un hombre pagó 90.000 € a una prostituta para que no contara su infidelidad
- El Hospital General de Alicante logra sacar adelante a una niña prematura de 490 gramos
- Resuelto en Canadá un crimen tras dos años por un selfie
- Hallan en un campo el cuchillo del asesinato del ingeniero de Novelda
- El asesino del ingeniero de Novelda se delató al llamar a Maje tras un ataque de celos
- Magic Natura se coloca entre los siete mejores hoteles familiares de España
- La Diputación busca una pensión vitalicia para el «absentista»
- Muere un bebé en un atropello a varias personas en Brasil
- Las 10 tendencias de moda que triunfarán en 2018
- Cómo preparar un champú hidratante casero para reparar tu pelo
- Amores disputa en Minsk con España la última prueba de la Copa del Mundo
- ¿Cuántas veces debemos orinar al día?
- Recetas para preparar ambientadores caseros
- Los datos personales que guarda tu móvil y desconocías
- Así debes proteger tus tarjetas cuando compras por Internet
- Un adolescente ataca con un hacha a sus compañeros de colegio en Rusia
- Puigdemont defiende que se puede gobernar a distancia, pero no "desde prisión"