Celine Dion sorprende con su primer desnudo

Sin ropa, pero sin dejar al azar nada que pueda resultar indecoroso. Así luce Celine Dion para la revista Vogue USA en una producción que se cuela en uno de sus cambios de vestuario de su último tour internacional, que acaba de recalar en Europa. La ganadora de cinco premios Grammy fue capturada sentada en una silla con sus piernas cruzadas, sus brazos cubriendo el pecho y con la mano parte de su cara. En la pequeña estancia apenas se puede atisbar algo más que una bota de caña alta de color dorado y algo de ropa en el respaldo de la butaca.
La publicación, que ha hecho pública esta imagen y otras más de la diva musical en su cuenta de Instagram, resalta el exquisito cuidado de la empresaria en la elección de los modelos que luce en su residencia en Las Vegas y en sus giras internacionales. "Durante los últimos cinco años ha vestido alta costura exclusivamente para sus propios espectáculos. Actúa como mínimo dos horas cada noche, cinco o seis veces a la semana bailando, inclinándose y gesticulando en estilismos delicados hechos a mano, diseñados solamente para caminar sobre una pasarela o una alfombra", destacó en el texto que acompañaba a la sensual imagen.
En otra de las imágenes, en la que Celine aparece en los Petit Palais, de espaldas a la cámara y saludando a sus fans, el medio estadounidense destaca también el trabajo del español Pepe Muñoz, un reconocido bailarín y coreógrafo malagueño con el que Dion comparte una sensual interpretación de uno de sus temas en francés en este tour europeo.
"Pepe es un español, originario de Málaga. Él también es un ilustrador de moda. Céline conoció a Pepe en Las Vegas, a través de la esposa de su asistente, que también es bailarina", señala el mensual, que añade que ambos artistas han fraguado una estrecha amistad.
