Varios heridos en un tiroteo en un instituto de Maryland

El instituto Great Mills, en el sur de Maryland, ha sido escenario de un tiroteo este martes del que por el momento se desconocen los detalles aunque habría varias personas heridas, según fuentes del departamento del sheriff del condado de Saint Mary citadas por la cadena ABC News.







Según informan los medios estadounidenses, el centro educativo, al que asisten unos 1.600 alumnos, ha sido "clausurado" a raíz de un tiroteo.







From the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office: There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School. https://t.co/nvOVaZnjTh

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.