´Catzenegger´, el gato hipermusculado que arrasa en la Red

Una nueva batalla de photoshop ha llegado, y tiene como protagonista al que han calificado 'Buff cat' el gato musculado. O más bien hipermusculado, visto lo visto. Es tan grande que podría compararse con Arnold Schwarzenegger. ¿Y si lo llamamos 'Catzenegger'? Aunque nada tiene que ver con la Austria natal del actor, pues el gato es canadiense.





everyday i think about this buff cat i encountered last year pic.twitter.com/BxIYvKz2id — buff cat (@officialbuffcat) 28 de mayo de 2018

Concept: @officialbuffcat is just an inflated cat balloon like in shrek pic.twitter.com/FwC3IhNc9h — real sword hard shaft come (@miildsope) 31 de mayo de 2018

jurassic park but its buff cat pic.twitter.com/Xt4Jcj5B2d — dietrich (@dietrichbrah) 30 de mayo de 2018

dread it. run from it. buff cat still arrives. pic.twitter.com/0cIMLX46zE — dietrich (@dietrichbrah) 30 de mayo de 2018

Oh fuck Buff Cat found the industrial protein warehouse pic.twitter.com/uFse9aqrh8 — Visibility is revolutionary (@Send_Lwyds) 29 de mayo de 2018

Todo surge porque un tuitero se encontró con este forzudo gato. Decidió crear una cuenta de Twitter con el felino como protagonista. Ahoray protagoniza estos días una divertida batalla de photoshop. Aquí os dejamos algunos ejemplos que circulan por las redes sociales: