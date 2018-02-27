Falla un tiro libre para no quitarle el récord a un jugador muerto
El amable gesto de un jugador, que quiso que la memoria de otro siguiera intacta, ha emocionadog.t 27.02.2018 | 11:54
El gesto de Jordan Bohannon está dando la vuelta al mundo. El jugador universitario de los Iowa Hawkeyes falló a propósito un tiro libre (que hubiera sido su 35º acierto de forma consecutiva) para no quitarle el récord a Chris Street, un joven fallecido hace 25 años de un accidente de coche. Los padres de Street, que se encontraban en la grada, se emocionaron con la actitud de Bohannon.
La jugada se produjo a los 2:15 minutos del segundo cuarto. El jugador podría haber conseguido su 35° tiro libre consecutivo pero, en vez de ir a por el récord, disparó flojo y la pelota rebotó en el aro. Tras el fallo, se golpeó el pecho y apuntó al cielo.
Here is the free throw Jordan Bohannon missed on purpose that would have broken Chris Street's record. And then a minute later, back to the line, you see his homage to Street. He made them both. pic.twitter.com/pv7Q0HOQdm— Jon Miller (@hawkeyenation) 26 de febrero de 2018
A pesar de errar el tiro libre, el partido terminó en victoria para los de Iowa, quienes rompieron una racha negativa de seis partidos perdidos.
Tras terminar el partido, Bohannon se fundió en un abrazo con la familia de Street y aseguró que "la vida es mucho más grande que el baloncesto".
A picture says a thousands words... Wish it could´ve been a different outcome today man... But, that´s life, it never goes as you envisioned it to go. Sometimes life just throws so much crap at you, it´s hard to ever see God´s reasoning. However, there is a reason, there is a plan, God has one for everybody. Mike and Patty represent everything being a hawkeye means and they instilled that into Chris. I? never had the chance to see him play, but just by the encounters with his amazing parents, you can see what it meant for Chris to be a hawkeye. Just talk to any Iowa fan and you notice the unbelievably positive impact he had on the entire state. Being an Iowa native and dreaming about putting on that Hawkeye jersey ever since I? was little makes me feel so incredibly close to Chris. Chris´s story has provided every past, present, and future player to always remember the meaning of putting on that Iowa jersey. I? wish every person in the world could meet Mike and Patty, as their faith, love, compassion, and optimism is well needed in this world we live in today. May God continue to watch over them and all of us in this crazy world. #Forever40